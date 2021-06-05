World Environment Day 2021: Theme, quotes, slogans, posters, greetings

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year to spread awareness about the importance of nature in more than 150 countries. Due to the pandemic, there will be online campaign for the World Environment Day this year as well.

World Environment Day theme 2021

The theme of World Environment Day this year is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore' and its focal point is ecosystem restoration. "Ecosystem restoration means preventing, halting and reversing this damage- to go from exploiting nature to healing it", according to the UN. Pakistan will be the global host and UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) will also be launched on Saturday. The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is "a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the sea."





World Environment Day 2021 wishes, messages

It is not yours, nor mine. It is ours. So protect your mother who nourished you. Happy World Environment Day.

One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken. Happy World Environment Day 2021 Mother Nature has always been kind to us and now it is time to return all the favors by showing a responsible attitude towards the environment. World Environment Day.

World environment day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and green and we all must make the best of the efforts to do so, to save our Mother Earth and live happily. World environment day

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed. Save environment to save planet.

Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to our coming generations.. World environment day

Add greenery to the environment to make it fresh and alive. Happy World environment day.

World Environment Day 2021 quotes

"There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use."- Mother Teresa

"A nation that destroys its soil destroys itself."- Franklin D Roosevelt

"The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest, it is the one thing that all of us share."- Lady Bird Johnson "He that plants trees loves others beside himself."- Thomas Fuller

"Anything else you're interested in is not going to happen if you can't breathe the air or drink the water. Don't sit this one out. Do something."- Carl Sagen

"Conversation is a state of harmony between men and land."- Aldo Leopold

"The truth is: The natural world is changing, and we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it."- David Attenborough

"We won't have a society if we destroy the environment."- Margaret Mead

"What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another."- Mahatma Gandhi

"Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!"- Leonardo DiCaprio

