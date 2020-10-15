World Students' Day 2020: Theme, wishes and inspirational quotes by Dr Kalam

World Students' Day is celebrated every year across the globe on October 15. This day is celebrated to mark the birth of Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was first celebrated in the United Nations in 2010 to mark the 79th birthday of India's most loved President.

This day is celebrated to honour the legacy of Missile Man of India as a scientist, teacher, and author. He wanted the world to remember him as a teacher above anything else.

In case you are wondering about the correct WhatsApp message to send on this day, we have you covered. Here are some wishes and inspirational messages that you can share on this day:

World Students' Day 2020 theme

The theme of this year's World Students' Day is 'Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace.'

World Students' Day 2020 wishes

Those who are always open to learn new things are always progressive in their lives. Happy Students' Day

Life is a book and being a student is the most beautiful chapter of that book. Make sure you enjoy this chapter to the fullest. Wishing a very Happy Students' Day.

Students pave the way for tomorrow's world and so we should give them the respect that they deserve.

Success doesn't come easy and demands constant efforts. Keep working hard and you will succeed. Happy Students' Day 2020

It is definitely not easy to be a good student. It demands lots of hard work and dedication. Happy World Students' Day

Inspirational quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result into action.

One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.

To succeed in your mission, you will have to be steadfast in your mission.

Dream is not the thing that you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep.

If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L means First Attempt In Learning.