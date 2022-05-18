World's largest passenger elevator installed at Jio World Centre

Kone Elevators, the subsidiary of Kone Corporation India, said that it has installed the world’s largest passenger elevator at Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The company said that the 16-tonne, 5-stop elevator has a floor space of 25.78 sq. metres and can carry more than 200 people at one go.

“We are pleased to announce that the world’s largest passenger elevator is by Kone, and it is in India! We pride ourselves in offering custom-built solutions for unique projects. Besides our India team, the company's major projects experts globally collaborated for design and delivered this most challenging and complex project," said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, Kone Elevators India.

The company claims that the elevator provides visitors with a glimpse into the expansive Jio World Centre located in BKC.

The BKC area is home to 188 world-class elevators and escalators installed by Kone Elevators India, it said.

It further says that the elevator was carefully built and tested from the most-optimum-people-flow analysis, with high quality and safety aspects built-in.

"We are always up for the challenge; be it in size, speed or in complexity, each project needs careful planning and top-notch project management skills. Together with our customers, not only we innovate and create solutions that users appreciate, but also create an experience that they can't find anywhere else," Gossain added.

The company also said that it has enabled elevator integrated service robots for smart facility management, and became the first one in the elevator industry to open its digital platform and APIs to the customers.

This creates limitless possibilities such as touchless Elevator Call API, Service Robot API, Equipment Status API, Service Info API and many more, it said.