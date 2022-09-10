World’s longest range electric three-wheeler ‘ViCKTOR’ launched in India. Check price and other details

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) recently launched a new electric-three-wheeler ‘ViCKTOR’ in India. The company claims that its latest offering ViCKTOR comes with the world’s longest-range and offers 250 km drive on a single charge.

The ViCKTOR is offered at an introductory price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) post government subsidy for the first 100 customers. Bookings for the ViCKTOR have already started and one can pre-book the electric vehicle (EV) at OSM Dealerships for Rs 9,999.

Uday Narang, founder and chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long-range premium electric vehicle to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation. We are thrilled to launch another marvel and Industry first electric three-wheeler OSM ViCKTOR, which provides a range of 250 Km in a single charge. The vehicle demonstrates latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map.”

The company also stated that the deliveries would start in November 2022. OSM currently has an order book of over 50,000 units. In addition to this, the company has also partnered with various banks and NBFCs for vehicle finance.

OSM ViCKTOR gets its juices through a 20 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. The company claims that its new EV will allow it to make even greater strides in its last-mile delivery vehicles.

The EV maker further stated that it strongly believes in an all-electric future and in its future of mobility vision of producing green, genuine, and groundbreaking vehicles. OSM is also gearing up to realise this vision with its new, futuristic EV vehicles and solutions.

While sharing the company’s plans to launch more products for the domestic market, Narang said, “We will be soon launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.”

Currently, OSM runs its fleet in 20 cities and has set up a joint venture with Korean company Jae Sung Tech to manufacture a new range of powertrains. Omega Seiki Mobility is also planning to manufacture in-house motors and battery packs.