This is the worst advice Satya Nadella has ever received

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has shared the worst advice someone has ever given him. He quoted a phrase "To look in the rearview mirror and think that what led to success somehow can lead to new success" as the worst advice someone gave him. Nadella also added "history will come and bite you back" in an interview with Fortune.

He emphasised on the importance of a mindset inclined towards learning. "You have to have that learning mindset going forward. It's not deterministic," Nadella said. Talking of achievements, Nadella made it clear that they don't take you anywhere and don't guarantee any sort of success in future in the long run.

"There's no God-given right that, because you achieved something, you will achieve it again," said Nadella.

The Microsoft CEO is slated to visit India from February 24-26 for three days. It is also being reported that he could go to Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi. Nadella will reportedly showcase how Microsoft can help the Indian government achieve its goals of digital transformation across sectors.

Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India around February 24: report