WTC Final 2023: 'Indian pacers under Kohli were a treat,' Twitterati reminisces as Indian bowlers get grilled by Australian batters

After the Indian bowlers were grilled by the Australian side on the first day of the World Test Championship Final (WTC) 2023 on Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to reminisce about the performance of Indian pacers under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

“Indian Pacers under the captaincy of Virat Kohli were a treat to watch,” one user said, sharing a video depicting the Indian team’s highlight performances under Kohli’s eight-year captaincy.

“Absolutely right, Kohli has a legacy as a captain in test cricket. Haters will always find a reason to hate him. But this would not change the fact that India has reached at its greater heights under his captaincy also achieved record victories,” another user chimed in, noting the legacy of the former captain.

The video showed the evolution of the Indian bowling side from a footnote in the competition’s history to an absolute menace for some of the sport’s best batsmen.

Several users flocked out in large numbers to pour out love and support for the former Test cricket captain, with many crediting him for the team’s transformation.

“Absolutely agree! Kohli's passion for the game and his leadership skills brought out the best in our talented pacers,” a user replied to the video.

Another user credited the rise and development of Mohammad Siraj to Virat Kohli, stating that the side could only stay competent in the format as long as it nurtured bowlers.

“Rise of Siraj ranking in ODIs is the best example we got. We need to groom more fast bowlers. Kohli did during his tenure. Others must do it as well if we need to stay on top,” the user wrote.

Australia grilled the Indian side on Day 1 of the WTC 2023 final. Travis Head scored a century, with 146 runs off 156. Steven Smith put up 95 off 227. The Australian side finished the day with a score of 327/3 (85).