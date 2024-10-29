'Ye aukat hai India mai sports ki, sportspersons ki aur...': Delhi athlete outraged after JLN Stadium left littered post Diljit Dosanjh concert, SAI clarifies

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, a premier sports facility, has been left in a state of disarray following a recent concert by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh which was attended by 35,000 fans. The condition of the stadium has angered local athletes, who rely on the facility for their training and competitions.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the stadium littered with trash, broken chairs, and damaged infrastructure. The athletes have expressed their disappointment and frustration over the lack of respect shown for the facility.

In a video shared on Instagram, Delhi middle-distance runner Beant Singh expressed his frustration over the state of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following a two-day concert by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the weekend.

"Ye aukat hai India mai sports ki, sportspersons ki aur stadiums ki (This is the status of sports, athletes, and stadiums in this country). This is where athletes train, but here people had alcohol, danced, and partied. Because of these kinds of things, the stadium will remain closed for 10-10 days. The athletics equipment like the hurdles have been broken and thrown here and there. Medals do not come in the Olympics because there is no respect and support for sportspersons in this country," he said while sharing the videos and photos of the stadium.

Singh, a silver and bronze medalist at the National Open Championships in 2014 and 2018, pointed out how the concert disrupted athletes' training. He said, "Many athletes have their junior National championships in 20-25 days, but they haven't been able to train during this time."

In response to the criticism, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been cleaned and is ready for its next event. They confirmed, “The stadium will be in top condition to host the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on October 31, 2024. The field has been restored to playing condition in time for the Diwali game.”

SAI also clarified that their contract with the concert organizers required the venue to be returned in its original condition. “The organizers of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert had booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium until October 28, 2024, covering full rental costs for cleaning,” SAI stated.