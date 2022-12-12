‘You are for me the greatest of all time’: Virat Kohli’s heartfelt post for Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli, like many of us, is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose team, Portugal, was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after they lost to Morocco. After Portugal’s heartbreaking exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo put up a post saying that his dream of winning the football world cup has ended.

The Indian cricketer said that no trophy or any title can take away what Ronaldo has done for the sport and fans across the world. He said that Ronaldo would always remain the “greatest of all time” aka GOAT for him.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” he said in the Instagram post.

This comes after Ronaldo’s post that said that winning a world cup for Portugal was one of the biggest dreams of his career. “I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment,” he said in the post that came amid a lot of criticism and allegations of insubordination for the football legend.

“In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream. Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat," he said in the post.

Moreover, Ronaldo also exited his club, Manchester United, following an explosive interview where he criticised the club’s management and coach, Erik Ten Hag. He said that he does not respect Ten Hag as he does not respect him. Following the interview, the football player departed from the club and joined Saudi Arabian giants, Al Nassr.

