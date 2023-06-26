Zerodha's Nithin Kamath sings 'Lag Ja Gale', talks about the importance of having hobbies. Watch video

Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, recently posted a video of himself singing "Lag Ja Gale" by Lata Mangeshkar on social media to mark World Music Day. In the video, Kamath talks about the importance of having hobbies and how they can help you to de-stress and relax. He also says that hobbies can help you to be more creative and productive.

"People at Zerodha were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt. I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work," Kamath tweeted. "My video was a tribute to my favorite singers, such as Lata Mangeshkar, KK, SPB, and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away recently."

People at @zerodhaonline were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt 😬 I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work.



My video was a tribute to my favorite singers, such as Latha… pic.twitter.com/FIaGIStZHG — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 25, 2023

Kamath enjoys playing guitar and frequently sings along with his drummer son Kiaan. The billionaire, who takes time out for all kinds of music, also challenged his 5 lakh followers to follow suit "at the risk of being trolled by your friends," and he wasn't let down.

Kamath's video has been praised by many people, who have said that it is a refreshing reminder of the importance of having hobbies. Some people have also said that they were inspired by Kamath to start learning a new instrument or taking up a new hobby.

"Here you go @Nithin0dha lets jam together sometime 🎷," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Very well, Nithin! Sharing my similar hobby 😬" "brilliant Nitin. here is me vibing to "agar tum saath ho" on a powercut," a third user wrote. "Okay, here's mine. It's Another Love by Tom Odell," a user commented.

It is great to see that Kamath is using his platform to promote the importance of having hobbies. Hobbies can be a great way to improve your mental and physical health, and they can also help you to connect with other people.

Kamath had earlier said that his all-time favorite song is "Zindagi kaisi hai paheli" from the 1971 classic Anand. The song is about the beauty and mystery of life, and it has been a source of inspiration for many people.

Kamath had revealed that he loves the song because it is "a beautiful reminder that life is a journey, not a destination." He also said that the song "makes him think about the importance of living in the present moment and enjoying every moment of life."

He recently warned about a new scam that is being perpetrated by people who are impersonating FedEx and BlueDart employees.

In a Twitter thread, Kamath said that one of his colleagues had received a call from someone who claimed to be from FedEx. The caller told the colleague that their parcel had been confiscated by the police because it contained drugs. The caller then asked the colleague to pay a fine in order to have the parcel released.

