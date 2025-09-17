Train passengers across India can now enjoy the convenience of having meals delivered directly to their seats.

Travel booking platform MakeMyTrip has now partnered with food delivery service Zomato to expand access to meals across 130+ stations. Passengers booking tickets on MakeMyTrip can order from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato, with meals delivered directly to their seats.

Advertisement

At major stations, travellers can pre-order breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks from a wide range of restaurants and have them delivered during their journey. The service allows passengers to plan ahead, select meals according to their schedule, and enjoy freshly prepared food without stepping off the train.

The demand for on-train food delivery has grown steadily. In FY 2024–25, more than 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways’ e-catering services every day, marking a 66% year-on-year increase.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience. This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem.”

Advertisement

Rahul Gupta, VP - Product, Zomato, added, “This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers.”

Passengers can pre-book meals up to seven days in advance using their PNR details. The service covers a wide range of cuisines and price points, blending convenience with the ability to plan meals around travel schedules.

MakeMyTrip’s Live Train Status tool helps travellers place orders at the most convenient times, while IRCTC-approved Zomato deliveries ensure food arrives reliably at the train coach. Travellers can also benefit from complementary features such as route assistance, seat availability forecasts, and live PNR updates for a smoother journey.

Advertisement

Since becoming an authorised IRCTC partner for on-train food delivery, Zomato has served over 4.6 million orders across 130+ stations, providing passengers with a seamless way to enjoy freshly prepared meals during their trips.