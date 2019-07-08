Zomato asks people to eat at home sometimes; Amazon Prime, Hajmola, ixigo have the best response

Speculations have been rife regarding the tweets by Zomato India and its founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal. Twitterati is trying to decode if Zomato will be launching a homemade food delivery service, just like its rival Swiggy. It is being compared to the dabba-wala service that is popular in many parts of the country, especially in Mumbai.

However, what has taken the cake is the cheerful banter between YouTube, The Viral Fever, Dabur Hajmola, MobiKwik and ixigo and Amazon Prime.

It all started on July 3, when Zomato India tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you should eat your home-cooked food too)

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted back with "Who did this? Good tweet". This conversation has led to a spate of responses.

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye - Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

Following that, a lot of people jumped in with hilarious responses, including YouTube, The Viral Fever, Dabur Hajmola, MobiKwik and ixigo and Amazon Prime. They all tweaked the tweet to talk about their own platforms.

Ixigo, a travel company said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must sit at home too), while Amazon Prime Video said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must watch something on cable too)

Hajmola joined in on the fun and said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi kuch baatein na hajam kar leni chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must just digest some things)

But Zomato, the original tweeter was having none of it and retorted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."(Guys, once in a while, you should think of a good tweet yourself."

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR - Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

While the conversation started with speculations, it quickly moved to a funny banter.

(Edited by Ishita Gupta)

