Students demand postponement of CA exam; ICAI firm on conducting exam as per schedule

With less than a week to go, demands for postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) exam are increasing as coronavirus cases continue to rise in many cities. Several students are seeking cancellation of the chartered accountancy exams that will begin on November 21, Saturday.

Many students took to Twitter to share their angst, with some saying their exam centres fall in containment zones or have been allotted exam centres in different states. Soon, #icaiexams and #ICAI_denies_equality were trending on Twitter. However, the ICAI denied the claims that exam centres have been allocated in containment zone. "(We have) already changed more than 20 examination centres," it said.

"ICAI Council have you ever thought that you people are doing every meeting virtually and at the same time you are forcing us to write physical exams. One common problem 'COVID-19' but different treatment why," said a Twitter user.





#icai Council have you ever thought that you people are doing every meeting virtually and on the same time you are forcing us to write physical exams. One common problem âcovidâ but different treatment why ð¤·ð». #ICAI_DENIES_JUSTICE#icaiexampostponement â HEMANT SHARMA (@HEMANTSHARMA898) November 16, 2020

Another student wrote, "Since ICAI is sending Emails for centre change. There are many cases where a student is unaware of his centre being changed as the mail goes directly to the SPAM folder. On 21 many students will reach wrong centres and hence will be forced to opt-out".

Since ICAI is sending Emails for center change.There are many cases where student is unaware of his center being changed as the mail goes directly to SPAM folder. On 21 many students will reach wrong centers and hence will be forced to opt out.@theicai ðð#ICAI_DENIES_JUSTICE â Parth Gupta (@ParthGu34151354) November 16, 2020

#icai is holding a 22 days long offline exam all over India of 5lakhs students from Nov 21- Dec14 in this severe covid situation.JEE NEET toh ek din ke exam https://t.co/JJBuKvvD5I lamba chalega bhai.Plz postpone k lie support karo.@mainhugyaani@Bhuvan_Bam#icaiexampostponement â M.R._R.A.N.J.A.N. (@SaiGyanaRanjan4) November 14, 2020

My examination center have been changed three days ago, and the confirmation mail was in the spam folder, I didn't receive any text message,, earlier it was 25 min away from my house, now it is 2 hours far away, this is disheartening.#icaiexams#icai@CACSCMARajatpic.twitter.com/o7vfDbbZJ1 â Gaurav Upreti (@GauravU03954298) November 13, 2020

Dear #ICAI ,

We all know that you cares but pls. Show it too and resolve students problems and genuine concerns and release the dates for jan exams so that they can take decision according#ICAI#icaiexams#icai_cares â CA MUKESH KABRA (@camukeshkabra) November 14, 2020

Recently, ICAI officially announced on Twitter that exams will be conducted as per the schedule. The institute also advised students to concentrate on studies and not to fall into any rumours.

"Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st November 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at icai.org," ICAI wrote on Twitter.

The CA Institute has also given an option to students to opt-out of the exams if they show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family contracts the COVID-19 or if someone resides in a containment one.

However, many students have alleged bias at the hands of ICAI, saying all those who are unable to make it to the exam centres due to legit reasons should be allowed to do so.

A total of 4,71,619 students will appear for the CA exams starting from November 21 across 1,085 exam centres. The ICAI claims the maximum students appearing on any single day will be around 1,52,000 students.

