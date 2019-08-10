Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 29: Hrithik Roshan's film stays strong in week 4, may cross Rs 145 crore in week 5

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 29: Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is holding on to its golden run at the box office raking in a total of Rs 141.25 crore so far. The film is expected to comfortably cross a mark of Rs 145 crore in week 5 before the new releases arrive on August 15, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Super30 stays strong in Week 4... Should comfortably cross â¹ 145 cr in Week 5, before the new releases arrive [15 Aug]... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 81 lacs, Wed 85 lacs, Thu 80 lacs. Total: â¹ 141.24 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2019

The Hrithik Roshan starrer has even broken the record of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Gully Boy (Rs 140.25 crore) by earning Rs 141.25 crore in its fourth week at the box office.

Super 30 has now become sixth-highest grosser of this year, followed by Kabir Singh (at number 1), Uri: The Surgical Strike (at number 2), Bharat (at number 3), Kesari (at number 4) and Total Dhamaal (at number 5). The film is about to complete one month at the box office, despite that it is continuing to enjoy a good run at theatres countrywide and is still raking in the moolah. Directed by, Vikas Bahl, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide by earning Rs 201.66 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama and has minted $5.038 million internationally.

Super 30 performance till date (India business):

Week 1 Box office Collection- Rs 75.85 cr

Week 2 Box Office Collection- Rs 37.86 cr

Week 3 Box Office Collection- Rs 17.94 cr

Week 4 Box Office Collection- Rs 9.59 cr

Total: Rs 141.24 cr

Super 30, which is based on the life of Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar has earned plaudits because of its storyline. Anand Kumar has earned recognition for providing free IIT-JEE entrance examination coaching to underprivileged children.

The name of the movie comes from the widely circulated reports that out of the 30 students Kumar prepares for the IIT-JEE entrance, all or almost all of the 30 students successfully crack the engineering entrance examinations. Owing to film's story, the film has been declared tax free in several states. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

