Super 30 box office collection Day 26: Hrithik Roshan's film unstoppable, surpasses Gully Boy's collection

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has surpassed the overall collection of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. As per industry estimates, Super 30 had raked in Rs 139.59 crore worth of business by Tuesday. Though Super 30's Wednesday and Thursday numbers are yet to come out, the film has likely surpassed the lifetime collection of Gully Boy (give its performance throughout the week), which earned Rs 140.25 crore in India. Super 30 had earned Rs 96 lakh on last Friday; Rs 2.1 crore on Saturday; Rs 3.2 crore on Sunday; Rs 85 lakh on Monday; and Rs 81 lakh on Tuesday.

#Super30 [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 81 lacs. Total: â¹ 139.59 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2019

The film is about to complete one month in the theatres, yet it hasn't lost its charm. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Super 30 could become the sixth-highest grosser of 2019 even before completing a month.

Although Super 30 has received mixed reviews from critics, its collections have not been impacted. Additionally, due to the film's subject, it has been declared tax free in several states, giving a boost to its earnings. Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand, who rises to fame for training underprivileged children for IIT entrance examinations.

>At present, Super 30 is clashing with Hollywood releases-Fast &Furious: Hobss &Shaw and The Lion King -- both of which are doing well in the Indian market. However, all three new Indian releases -- Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana -- have slowed down at the box office. Hrithik Roshan's film is likely to continue its hold till the much-awaited Independence Day clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

