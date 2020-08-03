Sushant Singh Rajput Googled his name, 'painless death', 'bipolar disorder' hours before death

Sushant Singh Rajput had Google-searched his name, 'painless death', 'schizophrenia', and 'bipolar disorder' before his death. Amid reports that the late actor was suffering from depression, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told the media that Rajput had searched for the aforementioned words and phrases a couple of hours before his death. He had also searched for his name to see what was written about him. The actor, according to Singh was upset that his name was linked with the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, who had passed away five days before him.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was searching his name for around two hours the night before his death," said the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

A case of accidental death was registered regarding the death of Disha Salian. The Commissioner said that Salian had a party at her fiance's residence before she took her own life at 3am. Singh said that it was verified through CCTV footage.

"There was a message we saw, which was sent by Sushant to his lawyer on why his name was being dragged in the Disha Salian suicide case. Sushant was very disturbed since the suicide as his name was being dragged into it," stated the official.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police looks into actor's finances; friend says forced to give false statements

Commissioner Singh said that Bihar Police -- who is also investigating the case -- has no jurisdiction to investigate and that Mumbai Police is seeking legal opinion on that. He said that Rajput's father KK Singh's complaint against Rhea Chakraborty has not been received by them. Speaking about the FIR, Singh said that the family had said on June 16 that there was no suspicion on anyone.

Chakraborty who was living with Rajput was also depressed and had left home on June 8, six days before his death, stated the Commissioner. Rajput's sister had come over after Chakraborty left but she also returned home on June 13.

"Rhea had some disputes with Sushant's family. We recorded Rhea's statement twice. We examined if there was a troubled relationship. She shared how they met. She has shared about his mental illness and also incidents pertaining to that. Doctors' prescriptions were also shared. We have verified everything about their Europe tour," said the Commissioner regarding Rajput and Chakraborty's relationship. The couple had gone on an Europe tour in October last year.

The Mumbai Police said that they tried to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput's family but to no avail.

The case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police as well as Bihar Police. A team of Bihar Police officials had reached Mumbai to probe the case.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED files money laundering case