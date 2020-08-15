Sushant Singh Rajput honoured: California State Assembly recognises late actor for contribution to cinema

Sushant Singh Rajput has been decorated with an exemplary honour by the California State Assembly on India's 74th Independence Day. The assembly has recognised the late actor for his contribution to cinema and the community.

His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, received the certificate of recognition on his behalf. Thanking the assembly members for the honour, Shweta said, "It's a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema. I thank the Assembly members and the Indian American community for their continuous support in these hours of crisis."

On August 14, the late actor's family observed a 24-hour spiritual prayer on two months of his death. Urging people to join them in the prayer, Sushant Singh Rajput's family said that it will observe a collective minute of silence and prayer on Saturday, August 15.

Sharing a quote from the Bhagavad Gita on Instagram, Shweta wrote, "It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus (sic)."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. While the Mumbai Police has declared that he died by suicide, the late actor's father, KK Singh, filed a case of abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family in Patna, Bihar.

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship before he died. KK Singh, in his complaint, accused Rhea of siphoning-off Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account.