Sushant Singh Rajput was paying EMIs for Rs 4.5 crore flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was paying instalments for a flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande.The Rs 4.5 crore worth flat is located in Malaud area of Mumbai, India Today reported.

Actress Lokhande is the former girlfriend of Rajput. The two were together for six years before their break up in 2016. She has not issued a statement on this discovery yet.

It was Rhea Chakraborty, the primary accused in the money laundering case, who told the ED about the flat during a questioning session on Friday. Rhea told the ED that Rajput couldn't ask Ankita to vacate the property even though he was paying EMIs for it.

It is not yet known how much amount Rajput had already paid for the flat and how much was left. According to the report, only the last few instalments were pending. This has also been found from one of Sushant's accounts, from which the EMIs were being deducted every month.

Lokhande has been at the forefront of the movement demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she had not mentioned the flat in any of her statements so far.

ED officials are investigating each and every possible investment and transaction to probe the money laundering case against Chakraborty. ED has already questioned her family members and two of Sushant's staffers.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED questions actor's sister, flatmate, business manager

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine: Will PM Modi announce two COVID-19 vaccines on August 15?