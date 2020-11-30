Tamil Nadu to experience another storm less than a week after Cyclone Nivar

Less than a week after Cyclone Nivar landed in Tamil Nadu it looks like another storm is about to hit the southern state, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD said on Monday that another storm which will cross Sri Lanka on December 2 is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

IMD has thus issued a red alert for the southern areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in wake of the oncoming storm. It said that these areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. IMD explained that the storm is being formed because of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a depression.

IMD said, "It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast around the evening of December 2".

"It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into the Comorin area on December 3 morning," IMD's Cyclone Warning Division read.

"Wind speed would gradually increase reaching 55-65 Km/h gusting to 75kmph over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from the night of December 1 and 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along with and off Sri Lanka coast," the weather department stated.

Strong winds with a speed of 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph are expected to blow over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts on December 2. The winds are expected to continue to blow for at least 24 hours.

The IMD had said that the surrounding sea is expected to become rough because of the weather system. It has advised fishermen to not travel to the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal from the night of December 1 onwards. Fishermen have also been advised to stay off the east Sri Lankan coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 for the next 24 hours. "Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast by November 30," IMD said.

Also read: Cyclone Nivar: NDRF evacuates over 1 lakh people from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Also read: Cyclone Nivar: Transportation services resume in Tamil Nadu