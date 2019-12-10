Teacher's Recruitment Board announces Tripura TET Paper 1, 2 results on tripura.gov.in

The Teacher's Recruitment Board of Tripura has announced the results of Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2019 on Tuesday. The TRB has released the results for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website tripura.gov.in.

Along with the TET result, the Tripura's TRB has also released the schedule for scrutiny of documents. The scrutiny of documents will begin on December 16 and conclude on December 20, 2019.

How to check TRB Tripura TET Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of Teacher's Recruitment Board of Tripura-- trb.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Visit the 'result' section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link-Notice Regarding T-TET 2019 Provisional Result and Scrutiny of Documents

Step 4: Provisional Result T-TET-2019 Paper-1

Step 4: Provisional Result T-TET-2019 Paper-2

Step 5: Download the Result and keep it for your future reference.

The results have been declared in the form of a PDF where the roll number and total scores of the candidates have been released.

The teachers' recruitment exam is conducted in two parts-Paper 1 and Paper-2. Paper 1 is for the candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to class 5 and Paper 2 is conducted for teachers who want to teach for classes 6 to 8.

This year, Tripura TET was held on October 20 and 26, 2019 for applicants who wanted to teach from classes 1 to 8.