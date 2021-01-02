Team India fan spots favourite cricketers at restaurant; quietly pays their bill

If what happened to this true blue Team India fan is any indication, then 2021 is all set to be a good year for cricket enthusiasts. Team India fan, Navaldeep Singh spotted cricketers at a restaurant in Melbourne and paid their restaurant bill worth Rs 6,600 ($118.69). Singh shared a video of him spotting his favourite cricketers-- Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini and then ordered a meal for himself to just sit and look at his idols.





Bhookh nai h so ye order kar diya h taaki inko dekhta rahu ðððð pic.twitter.com/cvr3Cfhtl7 â Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

In his Twitter thread, Singh added when cricketers got to know he paid their bill, Rohit Sharma told him to take the money from them since it does not feel appropriate.

"They are not aware but I have paid their table bill :). Least I can do for my superstars," Singh wrote. Singh further added, "When they got to know that I had paid the bill. Rohit sharma said please take the money, it is not appropriate..I said no sir it's on me. Pant hugged me and said we will click a picture only when you take the money from us. I said no bro not happening. Finally everyone obliged for a picture:) had great fun #blessed."

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed â Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Known for his sense of humour, Pant said "Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch" before leaving the restaurant.

Pic is on my insta :) pic.twitter.com/KkUtO0zs6U â Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Here's how Twitter users reacted

What a t thread to make on the new year day! Power and happiness to you @NavalGeekSingh! https://t.co/X5YmpInZJr â Devarchit (@Devarchit) January 1, 2021

Already the best thread of 2021. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/UUtxVlR7RB â A.K ð¹ð (@HaddHaiYaar) January 1, 2021

What a beautiful gesture by Navaldeep Singh for #TeamIndia ð®ð³ in Australia !!!ðâ¤ï¸Dil jeet liya ð https://t.co/BgEKNq4RZd â 90s Kids United (@90sKids_United) January 1, 2021

This thread by @NavalGeekSingh â¤ï¸ Dream start to the new year ð https://t.co/LPqQJvHXsq â Hemaang (@JrSehgal) January 1, 2021

Also read: 'Don't want to raise brats': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli open up about parenting

Also read: Boxing Day Test: Mohammed Siraj joins league of Lasith Malinga, Phil DeFreitas on debut match