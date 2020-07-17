IIT Madras-incubated start-up rolls out portable hospitals to fight COVID-19

Modulus Housing, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated start-up, has developed a portable hospital unit. This unit can be easily installed by four people in less than two hours. It has been designed such that six units can easily fit in a truck and then be transported anywhere.

The start-up is calling this unit 'MediCAB'. The purpose of MediCAB is to provide a decentralised approach to screening, detecting, testing, isolating and treating coronavirus patients in their homes or in their localities as the portable micro-hospitals can be installed in small spaces, according to Business Standard.

The first batch of MediCABs was recently deployed in Wayanad District of Kerala to treat COVID-19 patients. The start-up plans to send MediCAB units all across the nation as soon as possible.

A MediCAB unit is foldable and is composed of four zones. These zones are - the doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room and a room with a twin ICU bed.

Modulus Housing was founded by two IIT alumnus in 2018. It is being supported by the incubation cell at IIT-Madras. According to the founder, the vision of the company is to completely revolutionise housing through modular prefab structures. They had specially designed MediCAB to help the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shreeram Ravichandran, Chief Executive Officer, Modulus Housing, said to the daily, "The outcome of this pilot project in Kerala will help in proving the applicability of the technology and advantages of micro-hospitals, with MediCAB as an instant infrastructure solution. It can be easily assembled in eight hours by four people. When folded, our collapsible cabins are reduced five-fold, making it very cost-effective for transportation."

Modulus Housing has a dual purpose in mind for the MediCAB. Initially, they can be deployed across the nation to be used as COVID-19 isolating/treating centres in rural areas and they can later be converted into micro-hospitals/clinics. The start-up wants to concentrate on rural India for this plan as these areas don't have the same level of healthcare infrastructure as urban India. India only has 0.7 beds per 1,000 citizens.

