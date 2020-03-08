Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's film collects Rs 33 crore

Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 will likely collect around Rs 15.50 crore on Day 2 of its release after raking in Rs 17.50 crore on the release day on Friday, suggest early estimates. As per reports, the movie did well during the evening shows and showed up to 70 per cent occupancy across mass belts. Trade analysts, however, feel coronavirus scare could put a dent in film's collection. Notably, the IIFA Awards 2020 and the release of the upcoming James Bond film 'NO Time to Die ' have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 scare.

Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise. The action film features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles. The Ahmed Khan directorial is interestingly the first film that will feature Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together. Jackie portrays the role of Tiger's father in the film. Disha Patani also features in the film in a special number.

In terms of reviews, it's a mixed bag for Baaghi 3. India Today's reviewer Nairita Mukherjee in her review, wrote, "Almost the entire first half goes into establishing a Ghazab-like (a 1982 film starring Dharmendra in a double role) premise. Vikram, who probably needed psychological attention in childhood, and we mean it extremely sensitively, joins the police force and is placed in a PS in Agra. Like the coronavirus, the two brothers travel to Agra. But Vikram cannot fight, so Ronnie proxy-fights for him, catching goons and reducing the crime rate in the city. It is important to mention here that they draw only one salary, not two. Overtime nahi milega." She gave a 1.5 rating to the movie.

Taran Adarsh rated the movie 3.5/5 calling it a well-packed entertainer. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. This is the third movie in the Baaghi franchise.

