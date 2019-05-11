Apple CEO Tim Cook says 4-year degree not necessary for coding

Planning to get a degree in coding? Well, qualification might not be really necessary to learn the subject.

That's the opinion of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who made the statement earlier this week while visiting an Apple Store in Orlando, Florida, to meet 16-year-old Liam Rosenfeld. Rosenfeld is one of the 350 scholarship winners who will be attending Apple's annual WWDC event next month.

"I don't think a four year degree is necessary to be proficient at coding. I think that's an old, traditional view. What we found out is that if we can get coding in the early grades and have a progression of difficulty over the tenure of somebody's high school years, by the time you graduate kids like Liam, as an example of this, they're already writing apps that could be put on the App Store," TechCrunch quoted Cook as saying on Friday.

Thrilled to meet the talented @liamrosenfeld in Orlando today. He's got a bright future ahead. See you at #WWDC19, Liam! https://t.co/aOOSJbtFjC â Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2019

During his Florida visit, Cook also attended a conference in which SAP and Apple announced a deal focusing on new enterprise apps taking advantage of technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Many businesses have not adopted technological advancements and still using very old technologies, according to Cook but with more solutions from SAP and Apple, and tech-savvy employees of the future like Rosenfeld, that could change, the report cited Apple CEO as saying.

