TNEA Rank list 2019: TNDTE to release rank list soon; check on tndte.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) will announce the rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) today, June 20. The TNEA 2019 results will be released on tndte.gov.in and tneaonline.in. The rank list will be available till June 23, Sunday. In case of any queries, students can call on these numbers -- 044-22351014 or 044-22351015.

How to check TNEA Rank list 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites--tndte.gov.in or tneaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'TNEA 2019'

Step 3: login with your registered id, password and captcha

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The TNEA Engineering 2019 Rank List will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take print out for future reference

This year, as many as 1.33 lakh candidates registered for TNEA examination and out of this, over 1.04 lakh appeared in the certificate verification process. The date of counselling will be announced after the results. The TNEA counselling will be for admission to B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Arch degree courses at Anna University, government or government aided colleges and other engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. TNEA 2019 will have four to five rounds of counselling.

To participate in the counselling, a general category candidate needs to pay Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 fee is the SC/ SCA/ ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, for other state candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in Anna University, the last date for registration and online application submission is June 29.