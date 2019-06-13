TS ICET Result 2019: Kakatiya University to declare entrance test result today; here's how to check score

Kakatiya University is expected to declare Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2019) Result today on its official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Students who have appeared for TS ICET 2019 can go to the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and download their result. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy in order to avoid any hassles.

This year, TS ICET was conducted on May 23 and May 24. As per the official notification available on the website of the council, TS ICET Result 2019 will be "declared today" and the final answer key will also be released today on the official website of TSCHE.

Here's how to check TS ICET Result 2019, once it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Council.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says 'TS ICET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: TS ICET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Kakatiya University, which is located in Warangal, Telangana, is conducting TS ICET-2019 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the Universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2019-2020, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

