TS PGECET Result 2019: Osmania University declares entrance exam results, here's all you need to know

Osmania University has declared the Telangana State (TS) Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) Result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their TS PGECET Result 2019 on the official website of the varsity- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The results have been released in the online mode and the candidates are required to enter details like their registration number and date of birth in order to access the Osmania University Result 2019. It may also be noted that TS PGECET Result 2019 will not be sent via hard copy to any candidate.

This year, the TS PGECET exams were conducted from May 28, 2019 to May 31, 2019. As many as 17,722 candidates had appeared for the engineering entrance examination at Osmania University.

Here's how to check TS PGECET Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'TS PGECET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: 'TS PGECET Result 2019' will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

It may be noted that candidates who qualify TS PGECET examination 2019 will proceed with the next round where they will be called in for counselling and the seat allotment process.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: Check date, time, passing marks on bstc2019.org

Also read: CHSE Odisha Class 12th arts, commerce results 2019 to be out tomorrow; check your score on bseodisha.ac.in