Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive: AIIMS official

Underworld don and gangster Rajendra Nikalje, also known as Chhota Rajan, is still alive.

He was admitted to AIIMS on 26 April after being tested positive for COVID-19.

According to news reports, it was said that Chhota Rajan has died due to Covid-19.

However, as per news agency ANI, Chhota Rajan is still alive. "He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19: AIIMS official," it said in a tweet.

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19: AIIMS official (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gvAgKDuPqC - ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

Rajan, 61, has been lodged in New Delhi's high-security Tihar prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali, Indonesia in 2015.

Last year, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was investigating 68 cases against him, out of which conviction was ordered by courts in 4 cases and charge sheet had been filed in 35 cases and, said people familiar with the development.

