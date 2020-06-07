Coronavirus crisis: 10 states account for 84% COVID-19 cases in India

A higher number of coronavirus tests per million population may not actually relate to more number of coronavirus patients being tested positive or even the fatality rate of COVID-19. Currently, the top 10 states with the most number of cases are - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka. Combined all these states account for 84% of the total cases and 95% of all deaths related to the coronavirus.

According to The Times of India, the states which have done the most number of coronavirus tests per million population are Delhi, TN, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra. However, when compared to the number of cases per million population, this order changes to Delhi, Maharashtra, TN, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The top five states in the order of higher case-fatality rate are Gujarat, West Bengal, MP, Maharashtra and Delhi. While the five states which have reported the highest number of deaths are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, MP and Bengal. These states account for 83% of all coronavirus deaths in the country.

It is evident from the above data that the order changes when it comes to the number of tests, the number of confirmed cases and the fatality rates. This shows that more tests do not necessarily mean more number of confirmed cases.

However, some facts do stand out. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal and MP have a high fatality rate of 4-6% per 100 cases. These states have been conducting fewer tests per million population Delhi and Tamil Nadu, which have a much lower fatality rate at 3 per cent.

Data shows the situation in Delhi is worrisome as the positivity rate, the number of confirmed cases per 100 tests, has been rapidly increasing there. It went from 7 per cent at the start of May to 14 per cent at the end of it. The positivity rate is expected to cross 25 per cent in June if cases keep on increasing. Maharashtra still has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country but the incidence may be slowing down according to the daily.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1,20,406 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 7), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 6,929. As many as 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

Also Read: Unlock 1.0: Delhi to open borders from tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: China's exports shrink 3.3% in May; import plunges to 16.7%