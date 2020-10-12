UPSC Recruitments 2020: Vacancies for 44 posts; check out how to apply

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for candidates for several posts on its website. These posts include Foreman (Electrical), Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery) and Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Radio Diagnosis).

UPSC Recruitment 2020 important dates

The online application for these UPSC vacancies has kickstarted and the last date to apply for the 44 vacancies is October 29. Online application forms can be downloaded till October 30.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 application process

The application process is online this year and the candidates should avoid writing to the UPSC pertaining to application forms and process.

UPSC Latest vacancies 2020

The maximum number of vacancies are for Specialist Grade 3 (Radio-Diagnosis) at 28, followed closely by 5 vacancies each for Foreman (Electrical), Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics) and Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery) and 1 vacancy for Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy).

UPSC latest recruitment educational qualifications

Foreman (Electrical): Candidate should have an Electrical Engineering degree from a recognised university and one year experience in a relevant field. The candidate can also be an Associate Member of Institute of Engineers in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): The candidate must have a degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognised university plus an year of relevant work experience with a recognised organisation. The candidate can also be an Associate Member of Institute of Engineers in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): The candidate should have a degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognised university, and one year work experience in relevant field from a recognised organisation. The candidate can also be an Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognised organisation.

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgery): The candidate must have an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part 2 of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

UPSC latest recruitment application fees

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC categories have to pay Rs 25 as application fee, while women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories are exempt from paying any application fee. The candidate can pay the application only by either remitting money in any SBI branch by cash or by using SBI's net banking facility or by VISA/Master Credit/Debit cards.

Steps to apply for latest UPSC recruitment

Step 1: Log into the official UPSC website: www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads, 'Online recruitment application (ORA) for various recruitment posts'

Step 3: Select the post you wish to apply for and click 'Apply Now'

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and create your registration account

Step 5: Fill details like Registration ID and password on the website

Step 6: Fill in the UPSC Recruitment 2020 application form

Step 7: Upload relevant documents, pay the application fee and click submit