UPSC to soon announce civil services exam results; here's how to check scores

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the results of prestigious civil services (preliminary) examination, 2019. The UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 is expected to be announced in second week of July.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination (CSE) annually to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. There are three steps involved in the selection procedure of civil service examination, i.e., preliminary, mains and interviews.

The UPSC CSE Prelims exam was conducted on June 2 in two parts with Paper-I being conducted in the morning and Paper-II in the afternoon. Nearly 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.

This would be first time that the commission will be declaring the final results in such a short period.

Here's how to check scores

Go to the official UPSC website, www.upsc.gov.in

Click on the link 'UPSC Civil Services Result 2019'

PDF file with names of selected candidates will be displayed

Check the list

Download the score card and take print out of the same

The applicants will have to face a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates who will qualify prelims and obtain minimum qualifying mark in the Main Examination and interview will get selected. Candidates will be allotted to the various services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various services and posts.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2019. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation.

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination will be permitted six attempts at the examination. However, this restriction on the number of attempts does not apply in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates.