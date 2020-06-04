US ambassador to India apologises for desecration of Gandhi statue in Washington DC

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday apologised for the vandalisation and desecration of a Mahatama Gandhi statue placed outside Embassy of India's office in Washington DC. The monument was allegedly damaged by unruly elements involved in the ongoing protests that are taking place all over the United States.

The ambassador to India said in a tweet, "So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd and the awful violence and vandalism".

So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better. - Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 4, 2020

According to news agency ANI, the United States Park Police has launched an investigation into the matter. Locals have told the news agency that some unruly elements graffitied Gandhi's statue with curse words using spray paint. Authorities later covered the statue.

The initial protests, following the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, were peaceful. However, most cities in the US have been marred by violent protests as the movement gained steam.

