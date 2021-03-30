US Navy band sings 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'; Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman react to viral video

A video of members of the US Navy band, singing the popular patriotic song by AR Rahman "Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera", has gone viral on the internet. The video was tweeted by Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States on Monday.

The video has not just won hearts of netizens but has also won over Rahman as well as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Rahman and Khan were delighted after watching the clip and the actor thanked the ambassador for sharing it.

After watching the video, Rahman said, "Swades rules forever".





Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song". 'Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera' is one of the popular patriotic tracks from Khan starrer film Swades. Khan also thanked Swades' director Ashutosh Gowariker, Ronnie Screwvala, and Rahman for the song.

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker@RonnieScrewvala@arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg â Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

At a dinner event of the US Chief of Naval Operations, four members of the US Navy crooned the track as Sandhu tweeted, "Yeh woh bandhan hai jo kabhi toot nahi sakta. This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night!"

'à¤¯à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤­à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' ð®ð³ðºð¸



US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr â Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

The US Navy Band retweeted the clip and said in their post, "The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli".

ðºð¸ð®ð³ The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS.



The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHolihttps://t.co/2VYPhB3t5S â U.S. Navy Band (@usnavyband) March 28, 2021

Social media users also reacted to the video. Many cherished the impact of Oscar-nominated Swades even after 17 years of its release. Swades was released in 2004 and had received universal critical acclaim. Here's how netizens reacted to the video clip shared by the Indian ambassador:

The most impactful movie of all time swades â Amit Kumar (@AmitKum32463769) March 28, 2021

Pride of India and envy of rest of the world Shah Rukh Khan ð®ð³â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/xlR6pNewzn â Anishð (@_Stallion101) March 28, 2021

Incredibly amazing.....melodious....hatsoff....the ambassador must be feeling so proudðð»ðð»ðð»ðð» â Jogesh (@Jogesh35655081) March 29, 2021