Valentines Day: Here are some songs, quotes, budget-friendly gifts to woo your partner

Valentine's Day- the day to celebrate love is here and it's time to make your beloved feel special. In this day of love, it's not necessary to dine-out at any expensive restaurant with your partner or gift diamond jewelry, you can express your feelings with small and cute gestures as well. Perhaps such gestures have more chances of making your bond your stronger. So here are some budget-friendly romantic ideas to impress your soulmate this Valentine's Day:

Music is the first thing that comes to our mind whenever we want to express our feelings. Danish author Hans Christian Andersen rightly said, "Where words fail, music speaks." So, if you want to share your feelings through music, here are 5 of the best romantic songs that you must dedicate to your partner today:

1) If it's the first time you are in love then you cannot miss to dedicate 'Pehla Nasha' from the movie Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam.

2) When talking about romantic tracks, who can forget famous Arijit Singh. 'Tum Hi Ho' from Aashiqi 2 could be the sweetest Hindi song to express all the love to your partner this Valentine's day.

3)If your partner has a taste for English music then don't neglect Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' to tell your beloved how perfect he/she is for you.

4)Elvis Presley 'Can't Stop Falling In Love With You' is another famous classic to dedicate to your soulmate.

5)Talking about celebration of day of love then who can miss Shah Rukh Khan's romantic number, 'Tere Liye' from the movie Veer-Zaara.

If you are head over heels in love with your partner then not just music you must also dedicate some of these romantic quotes:

1) "This is love: to fly toward a secret sky, to cause a hundred veils to fall each moment. First to let go of life. Finally, to take a step without feet." -- by Rumi

2)"You are always new, the last of your kisses was ever the sweetest." --By John Keats

3) "Sometimes there is only one thing left to say, P. S. I Love You...." IS THIS FROM THE BOOK?

4)"You and I were different. We came from different worlds, and yet you were the one how taught me the value of love. You showed me what it was like to care for another, and I am a better man because of it. I don't want you to ever forget that." --Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

5)"If you care about somebody,you should want them to be happy. Even if you wind up being left alone" - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Apart from music or quotes if you wish your partner a budget-friendly gifts then you should try these:

1)Follow the tradition and write a love note to your partner in a handmade greeting card.

2) Celebrate Valentine's Day in an eco friendly way! Instead of gifting a red roses bouquet, make some paper roses.

3) Planning a special meal for the day? Move over dine-outs, cook a special meal for your partner.

4)Books are the perfect gifts for any occassion, so why not Valentine's Day? If your partner is is fond of books then this could be the best budget-friendly gift ever.

5) Lastly, you can share your love with your partner by making a mix-tape of their favourite songs and take them on a long drive.

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)