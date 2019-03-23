Who is Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the next Chief of the Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh has been appointed as the next chief of Indian Navy. Karambir will succeed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba, who will vacate the office on May 31, 2019.

He is the current Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Command at Andaman & Nicobar Islands and as the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG), as per according to information available on the Navy's official website.

Ministry of Defence issues correction, "Government appoints Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will vacate the office on 31 May 2019." pic.twitter.com/eEYPtQfNGZ - ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

An alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Singh had commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these Institutions.

In his career spanning over 37 years, he has been awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Param Vishist Seva Medal (2018) for his service. He has commanded various ships, such as an Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Missile Corvette INS Vijaydurg as well as two Guided Missile Destroyers INS Rana and INS Delhi.

He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. The Admiral has served at Naval Headquarters as the Joint Director Naval Air Staff, and as Captain Air and Officer-in-Charge of the Naval Air Station at Mumbai. He has also served a member of the Aircrew Instrument Rating and Categorisation Board (AIRCATS).

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Jet Airways crises: Pilots urge PMO to 'save' them; say salary delay has forced them to pawn mothers' ornaments