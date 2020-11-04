Victory prayers performed for Kamala Harris in ancestral Tamil Nadu village

People in Tamil Nadu performed prayers for Kamla Harris amid the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election on Wednesday. The people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu prayed for the success of Harris, who has a connection to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.

Harris is Indian-origin Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate for the US election, nominated Harris as his running mate. If Biden wins the US Presidential election 2020, then Harris will become the first female vice-president of America.

Harris is born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Harris' maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village. Therefore, locals are keen to see his granddaughter come out in flying colours in the polls. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

As per the latest polling updates, Biden has taken an early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Biden has now secured 131 electoral votes, while Trump has won 98. A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the presidency.

