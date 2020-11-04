US election result 2020: Hindu Sena performs 'havan', 'puja' for Donald Trump's victory

Ahead of the announcement of the US Presidential election results 2020, workers and supporters of Hindu Sena carried out 'havan' for Donald Trump's victory. A 30-minute special prayer was performed with rituals by the Hindu Sena at a temple in East Delhi, India Today reported.

Ved Shastri, the priest who performed the 'havan', said Trump has been vocal against Islamic radicals and that is why the world needs to support him for his victory. He said it is important for Trump to win the US elections given what is happening in the West.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta also spoke Shastri's tone. Gupta added, "Trump's winning will not only be a victory for the world but also for India as the US has been a good ally for us against China and Pakistan".

So far, the counting of votes have started in many states in the US. According to Associated Press, Trump has won South Carolina and its nine electoral vote, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana and Nebraska.

Trump's rival and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won seven states including his home state of Delaware. The Democratic nominee won Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut.

Biden has now secured 131 electoral votes, while Trump has won 98. A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to capture the presidency.

The US election result's announcement is expected to take longer than the usual routine, that's because of the unprecedented voter turnout this time. The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent.

