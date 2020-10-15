Vivek Oberoi's house searched by police looking for brother-in-law in Sandalwood drugs case

Vivek Oberoi's home in Mumbai was searched by the Bengaluru Police today in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case involving his brother in law Aditya Alva. Alva is absconding and the police said that they received information about his whereabouts. "Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a Court order was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," said a police officer.

Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva has been accused in the Sandalwood drugs case involving supply of drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as Sandalwood. Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested in the case.

Alva is one of the prime accused in the case exposed by Kannada filmmaker and brother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh in August last year. Alva has been absconding since September 4, as per reports. Shivaprakash Chuppi and Sheik Faazil who are also the prime accused are absconding.

Lankesh had named two actresses who were reportedly no interrogated in the Sandalwood drug racket. Police said that while raiding the sites, it was discovered that drugs were supplied through the dark net.

NCB seized drugs like LSD, MDMA, ecstasy and cannabis amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. This comes at a time when Bollywood is under the lens of the NCB for drug use

