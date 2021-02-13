Business Today
'Way to go': Legendary batsman Vivian Richards backs Tibet's freedom movement in latest tweet

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 13, 2021 | Updated 15:54 IST
Viv Richards is considered by many as one of the best batsmen of all time

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards posted a tweet on Saturday lending support to Tibet's freedom movement, #FreedomforTibet. The tweet has generated quite a lot of buzz online.

"Happy Independence Day, Tibet" Way To Go #FreedomForTibet," Richards wrote on Twitter.

Tibetan Independence Day is celebrated every year on February 13. The day marks the anniversary of the five-point proclamation issued by the 13th Dalai Lama in 1913. Tibet's freedom movement demands secession from china and is predominantly led by the Tibetan diaspora in several parts of the world.

Some netizens were, however, puzzled by the former cricketer's support for #FreedomforTibet, wondering if his account got hacked, while others backed him thanking him for tweeting about it. Here are a few reactions to Viv Richards's tweets:

Viv Richards is considered by many as one of the best batsmen of all time. Overall, the former cricketer scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches at an average of 50.23, including 24 centuries. As the West Indian skipper, he won 27 of 50 Test matches and lost only 8. He also scored nearly 7,000 runs in the One Day Internationals (ODI) and more than 36,000 in first-class cricket.

