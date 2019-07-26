WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: BSc nursing exam result to be out today; check marks on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will (June 26) announce the result of joint entrance for BSc Nursing exams. The result will be declared on the board's official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE JENPAUH exam 2019 is a state-level entrance exam, which was conducted by the WBJEE board on June 30 for the admission to courses including BSc nursing, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and BSc Perfusion Technology, and BSc PA. Reports say the WBJEEB will be releasing the entrance exam result in scoreboard format. The qualified candidates will be asked to appear for online counselling in August. The joint entrance examination board will issue a separate merit list for different programmes.

WBJEE JENPAUH exam 2019: Here's how to check result

Go to the board's official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE 2019 Rank Card Enter your details, including registration number, date of birth password Down the entrance test result and take a printout for future reference

About WBJEE Board

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 to conduct Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses. The board conducts common, combined, competitive, entrance examinations for admission to the undergraduate professional and vocational courses in any college or any university in the State of West Bengal.