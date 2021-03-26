West Bengal lottery result March 26: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners' announcement; timings, where to check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department on Friday will announce the results of 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' at 4 pm. People who are participating in the aforementioned lottery game can check their results at lotterysambadresult.in. A single ticket for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery is available at merely Rs 6.

As per media reports, the first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will win Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

The fourth and fifth prize winner will win Rs 250 and Rs 120, and the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

How to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results:

1. Firstly, visit the official website of the Sambad Lottery--lotterysambadresult.in

2. Click on 'Lottery Sambad Result 26.3.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' 4 pm result

3. Your result will appear on the new page.

The winner will have to present the winning ticket and a government recognised photo ID proof like AADHAAR card at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed. The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes.

The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

Apart from Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, the West Bengal State Lotteries Department organises weekly lotteries like Dear Bangabhumi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi and Dear Bangasree Damodar.

