Kerala lottery result 25.03.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery winners announcement time, how to check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of its 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery on Thursday, March 25. The results will be announced today at 3 pm. People who applied for the aforementioned lottery can check their results at keralalotteryresult.net. The Karunya Plus KN-361 is conducted by the lottery department of the Government of Kerala at Gorky Bhavan.

The winner of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-361 lottery result will reportedly get Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and one lakh, respectively. And the winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000. On the other hand, the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

The price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

How to check Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-361:

1. Visit the official website of Kerala lottery--keralalotteryresult.net

2. Click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 25.3.2021 Karunya Plus KN-361'

3. A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery results.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning number with the Kerala lottery results, published in the state government's Gazette. The winners must surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

According to the Kerala government, the income generated through the sale of Karunya Lottery is exclusively devoted to extending financial assistance to poor people suffering from serious ailments like Cancer, Haemophilia, Kidney and Heart diseases, and for Palliative Care.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the Government of Kerala. It is the first Indian state to establish a lottery department in 1967. This department conducted its first-ever lottery in November 1967, wherein the ticket was priced at only Re 1.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. These include Win-Win, Akshaya, Dhanasree, Pratheeksha, Bhagyanidhi, Pournami and Karunya. The lucky draw is conducted at 3 PM every day. In addition to the weekly lotteries listed above, Kerala State runs several seasonal 'bumper' lotteries: Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.Also read: Kerala lottery result 24.03.2021: 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery winners to be announced today; time, where to check

Also read: Kerala lottery results over the week: Check full list of weekly Kerala lotteries, timing, data of results, winning amount