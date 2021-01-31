'What a surreal moment,' says Priyanka Chopra as she launches vegan haircare line, Anomaly

Global icon and actor/producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday announced the launch of her vegan haircare line, 'Anomaly'-a 100 per cent vegan, eco-friendly, and affordable range of haircare products. The products will be launched in the United States from today and will soon enter global markets including India.

The Quantico star took to Instagram and shared said that she was excited to introduce Anomaly to the world. The actor wrote on her Instagram stories' "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!"

While promoting her hair care products, the actor also started an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram. One of her followers asked why she named the brand 'Anomaly'. "Why is the brand called ANOMALY?", to which she replied, "An anomaly is something I've always strived to be, something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected & that's the foundation of what we set out to build with this haircare line as well!".

When asked about which is her favorite out of all the ANOMALY hairline products, she replied saying she loves them all as they are her babies. "Honestly, it's so hard to choose because I genuinely love them all - they are my babies!! My favorite today however was the dry shampoo which we formulated with absorbent rice starch and clarifying tea tree oil. I used it first thing to give my hair a quick refresh and my hair has smelt AMAZING all day", the actor wrote.

The product will soon be launched in India, the actor said in another reply.

On whether the product is ecological, Priyanka Chopra replied saying that the bottles used are made of 100 per cent plastic trash that have been extracted from landfill or ocean plastic.

"This was the most important thing to me when creating Anomaly. The bottles are made from 100 per cent plastic trash that has been diverted from landfill or ocean plastic". "Our formulas are also free from ingredients that harm the planet, like mineral oil- a byproduct of petroleum which sadly a lot of other brands still use", she added.