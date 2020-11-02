Whatsapp to soon roll out 'disappearing messages' feature; check out how it works

WhatsApp is expected to roll out a new disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

Once the 'Disappearing Messages' function is enabled, all new messages of your individual or group chats will automatically disappear after a certain amount of time. You can decide where to enable this feature or not. it means the option won't be enabled globally in all your chats, but you have the control where to enable it. As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat.

Users will be able to turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats. Albeit, in a group chat, only the admins will have access to the feature.

In this feature, if a user does not open Whatsapp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, it's preview might still be displayed in notifications until the app is opened.

The feature, as per the App, will not work if the disappearing message is forwarded, and in case the user creates a backup, however, when the user restores from a backup.

Strangely, WhatsApp will allow users to forward or take a screenshot of the disappearing messages. You will also be allowed to save disappearing images and videos in your camera roll. For this, there will be a Save to Camera Roll option, which you have to manually enable. There, however, is no option of customising the time frame after which the messages will be deleted. Recently, Whatsapp launched a new mute feature which allows users to mute chats forever.

Also Read: Hiring in auto sector continues to improve, grows 29% in September

Also Read: GST compensation: Centre to transfer second tranche of Rs 6,000 crore to states, UTs

Also Read: Centre extends emergency credit scheme to MSMEs till Nov 30