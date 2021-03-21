World Water Day: PM to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan; MoA of first river interlinking project to be signed

On the occasion of World Water Day on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

During the virtual launch campaign, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) will be signed between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the Ken-Betwa Link Project, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The Ken Betwa Link Project is the first project of the National Perspective Plan for the interlinking of rivers in the country. The Campaign will be undertaken across India, in both rural and urban areas, with the theme "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls". It will be implemented from March 22 to November 30 - the pre-monsoon and monsoon period in the country.

The agreement for the Ken-Betwa Link Project starts the inception of the inter-state cooperation to implement former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision to carry water from surplus to drought-prone areas to water-scarce areas through interlinking rivers.

The project involves the construction of the Daudhan Dam and a canal for linking the Ken and Betwa river for the transfer of water from the former to the latter. The project also involves the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and the Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

As per the statement, the interlinking of rivers project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectare, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people and will also help in generating 103 MW of hydropower.

PM Modi will also launch a Jan Andolan to take water conservation at the grass-root level through people's participation. It is intended to nudge all stakeholders to create rainwater harvesting structures suitable to the climatic conditions and subsoil strata, to ensure proper storage of rainwater.

After the event, Gram Sabhas will be held in all Gram Panchayats of each district (except in the poll-bound states) to discuss issues related to water and water conservation. Gram Sabhas will also take 'Jal Shapath' for water conservation.

Also Read: 'Taxpayers free to use ITC': FinMin on reports of pressure tactics use by GST officers

Also Read: Soon, AI-based robots to replace financial advisers: Oracle study

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat move not to stop imports but to boost manufacturing capabilities: FM