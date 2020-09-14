You'll be fined if you don't do these 8 things in Delhi metro

With the resumption of the Delhi metro, including the Airport Express Line, a lot of passengers have been found violating coronavirus guidelines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly.

Here's a guideline for passengers travelling in the Delhi metro:

1. Passengers will sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Suitable marking on the seats has been made.

2. Passengers are advised to use the Aarogya Setu App.

3. Masks are mandatory for all passengers.

4. Passengers need to stand on alternate steps of escalators inside the metro stations.

5. 2-3 passengers are permitted inside the lift depending on the size of the lift.

6. Tokens are not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.

7. Penalties regarding violation of various norms under the Delhi Metro O&M Act will be realised from the passengers through digital means only.

8. Hand sanitisers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitisers, if any, with them during the travel.

Yesterday, nearly 114 passengers were fined Rs 200 each for not abiding by social distancing norms. According to the DMRC, Delhi metro saw 3,07,248 journeys on September 13. Many commuters said they felt safe travelling in the metro.

Shahjahan Khan (29), who works with a private firm in Seelampur, told PTI news agency, "I believe it's safer to travel in metro with necessary measures in place and more than anything else, it saves time and money," he said. Before the resumption of the metro services, he used to travel to work in a cab or an autorickshaw, he said.

Sangeeta Verma (45), a homemaker, who had to step out due to a family emergency said, "Many of my relatives who have travelled in the metro said it was safe as all safety measures have been taken by the authorities. So, I thought why not give it a try."

All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 AM to 11 PM.

