The test result is signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada at the age of 17

March 3, 2021
Young Elon Musk was so good in computer aptitude test, it shocked examiners!
Elon Musk with his mother Maye Musk

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk's grades in a computer aptitude test, when he was 17, were so good the examiners could not believe them.

Elon's mother Maye Musk shared the three-decade old test results of her son on Twitter. Maye Musk revealed that her multi-billionaire son had to be re-tested because "examiners had never seen such a high score before".


The test result is signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada at the age of 17.

 The letter, dated 1989, reads: "I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming etc. The results were outstanding." Musk scored an A+ in both Operating and Programming.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Elon Musk's mother wrote: "I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. "No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer," the mother added.

Musk's results immediately went viral with netizens hailing Musk's brilliance from an early age.

