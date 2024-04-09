25-year-old Indian student who went missing in the U.S. found dead

In another shocking incident in the U.S, a 25-year-old Indian student who went missing last month was found dead in the city of Cleveland. This is the second such incident reported within a week and the 11th this year in the United States.

The student has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Afrath, hailing from Hyderabad. Last year, he went to the States to pursue a postgraduate degree in IT from Cleveland University.

Related Articles

"Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.



Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mr… https://t.co/FRRrR8ZXZ8 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 9, 2024

Offering "deepest condolences" to Arfath's family, the Consulate said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into his death.

The Consulate has been working since the last month with local law enforcement authorities to find the Indian student.

As per the local media reports, Afrath had left his home at the Reserve Square on March 5 and had not returned ever since. Police had reported safety concerns regarding him. They had even issued a missing person alert for Afrath later.

Arfath's father, Mohammed Saleem, had said that Arfath had last spoken to him on March 7, and since then, he has not been in touch with his family. His mobile phone was switched off as well.

Arfath's father was notified by his roommates that they had reported a missing person to Cleveland Police. However, on March 19, Arfath's family received a call from an unknown individual claiming that Arfath had been abducted by a drug-selling gang and requesting USD 1,200 in exchange for his "release".

The caller also threatened to sell Arfath's kidneys if the amount wasn't paid, his father said. He had even requested the Indian central government to take the required action to locate and bring back his son safely.

Afrath's father had also written to the Indian minister of external affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar.

The incident is the latest in a string of troubling cases on the safety and security of Indian students in the US.

Last week, an Indian student in Ohio, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, died, and police are still investigating the case.

(with inputs from PTI)