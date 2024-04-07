Delhi school students to get summer vacations more than a month. Details here

The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi, has released the Delhi School Calendar 2024, outlining the vacation schedule for the forthcoming summer break for all government and government-aided schools in the national capital.

As per the calendar, the summer vacation will start from May 11 and end on June 30. Students in Delhi schools will enjoy a summer break of one month and 19 days.

The academic session started on April 1 amidst rising temperatures in Delhi. The DOE notice refers to Rule 31 and Rule 32 of DSEAR, 1973 and a notification from the General Administration Department Co-Ordination Branch, GNCT of Delhi, Delhi Secretary, which specifies the holidays for the year 2024.

The DOE notice states, “In terms of the provision Rule 31 and Rule 32 of DSEAR, 1973 and in accordance with the notification No. F. 53/538/GAD/CN/2022/2212-2258 dated 19/10/2023 of the General Administration Department Co-Ordination Branch, GNCT of Delhi, Delhi Secretary specifying the Gazetted and Restricted Holidays during the year 2024.”

The academic session 2024-25 will have 220 working days for Delhi schools. Teachers will have to work from June 28 to 30. The autumn break will be from October 9 to October 11, and the winter vacation from January 1 to January 15.

The official holiday schedule also lists public holidays and festivals from April to December. Preparatory breaks between exams will be provided, the dates for which will depend on each school's examination schedule.

List of holidays as per the official holiday schedule:

April 11: Eid-ul-Fitr

April 17: Ram Navami

April 21: Mahavir Jayanti

May 11-June 30: Summer vacation

July 17: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 26: Janmashtami

September 16: Eid-e-Milad

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (National holiday)

October 9-11: Autumn break

October 12: Dussehra

October 17: Valmiki Jayanti

October 31: Diwali

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

January 1-15: Winter break

The Delhi school annual calendar was finalised on February 1 in consultation with all the deputy directors of education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).