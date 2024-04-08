Air India, BIAL to develop Bengaluru as premier aviation hub; enhance international connectivity

Air India and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have entered into an agreement to develop Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub for Southern India. The parties aim to boost air travel connectivity to and from India over the next few years.

Air India, as well as other Tata Group airlines, including Vistara and AIX will collaborate with BIAL to enhance international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience over the next five years.

Tata Group’s presence at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will also be strengthened through an enhanced network. A dedicated domestic lounge for premium and frequent travellers of Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara will be established too.

Air India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Karnataka government to establish comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at Bengaluru airport that is projected to generate over 1,200 new job opportunities for highly skilled individuals in the state.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said, “Airline-airport synergy is key to elevated customer experience and efficient operations, while Bengaluru is highly attractive as an origin and destination market as well as a connecting hub. We are therefore delighted to be strengthening our relationship with BIAL with a view to developing a greater presence at the airport, expanding air connectivity as well as building a major MRO center. This partnership agreement is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Air India.”