'Absolutely false': Canada PMO dismisses former Indian diplomat's allegations that Justin Trudeau’s plane to India was ‘full of cocaine’

The Prime Minister's Office in Canada has dismissed "troubling" comments from a former Indian diplomat, who says there was a "credible rumour" that Indian sniffer dogs discovered cocaine from Justin Trudeau's plane during his recent G20 meeting in New Delhi.

Deepak Vohra, a former Indian ambassador to Sudan, made some shocking accusations during in an interview on Monday. "When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He did not come out of his room for two days," Vohra told Zee News.

The PMO in Canada, however, denied the unsubstantiated claim. “This (is) absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting,” the statement read, as per Toronto Sun.

Vohra, meanwhile, also alleged that Justin Trudeau behaves like a small kid and said that he has very little knowledge about international relations.

"My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed. We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumours’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine. He also missed the President’s dinner as some people say that he was not in his senses due to the drug consumption. So, seeing this nothing can be said about what goes on in his mind," Vohra continued.

"He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada," he further added.

His comments come as tensions have flared between India and Canada following Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

New Delhi also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week.

